When is the right time to blast Mariah Carey's 'All I want for Christmas Is You' and listen to Christmas music

Now that it's the beginning of November, a large debate is happening among people across the country. No, we aren't talking about the elections. This is about Christmas.

More specifically, this is about when to start listening to Christmas music.

It seems like there are two schools of thought on this. You either listen to Christmas carols the day after Halloween or wait until after Thanksgiving. There is some variation to that, but those are the more common arguments.

Is there a right answer? Maybe yes, maybe no. If you ask the reporter who did this story, he would say there absolutely is a right answer.

"Start listening now. You only get two months of Christmas time. You need to make the most of it," reporter James Groh said, who is also the one writing this article.

He did have an expert weigh in on the matter. Groh interviewed Michele Zelenak who is the general manager of Callister's Christmas. It's an ornament and decorations shop in Brookfield.

"Well, if you are a Christmas fanatic, I say July. But normally I think right after Halloween is the best time to start listening to Christmas," she said.

And that's coming from an expert.

Groh also went to the Public Market in Milwaukee to ask how people felt about the issue. Watch the video above to see what they said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip