Wheel of Misfortune! A&J's Halloween House in Bay View creates spooky gameshow display

MILWAUKEE — Coming to you live from always spooky and frightening A&J's Halloween House in Milwaukee, it's everyone's favorite game show Wheel of Misfortune.

This year the iconic Bay View Halloween display riffed on the game show Wheel of Fortune to add a spooky flair.

“We’ve always wanted to do a game show, and we had a whole bunch of them picked out, but this is our favorite, so we went with Wheel of Misfortune," Andy Reid who co-designed the display said.

James Groh A&J's Halloween House on 2943 S. Clement Avenue has been creating spooky displays for almost 20 years.

The cast of Wheel of Misfortune includes 'Bat' Sajak, Elvira replaced Vanna White, and the three contestants are Wolfman, Frankenstein, and Mummy. The display features a giant letter board and spinning wheel with various cash amounts and fun Easter eggs you have to find for yourself.

Wheel of Misfortune is an interactive display. Reid wants people to come back often to try and solve the puzzle they've created. Every day, new letters will be added to the marquee to give visitors a chance to solve the puzzle. The phrase and the contestants will change each week.

"There will be three new characters from horror movies, and you’ll just have to wait and see who they are," Reid said.

James Groh The spinning wheel of misfortune has a few Easter eggs the creators want you to find.

For almost 20 years, Andy Reid and his husband Jamie Beauchamp have been turning 2943 S. Clement Ave into a Halloween haunt. Previous displays include Beetlejuice, creepy clowns, and Ghostbusters. A&J's Halloween House has become part of people's fall traditions as thousands visit every year to see the new designs.

“Halloween’s a great time, and it’s so fun. It’s great to design and build this and then see what the public reaction is. It’s just so much fun," Reid said.

While you can’t buy a vowel at Wheel of Misfortune, you can donate to Pathfinders. A&J’s Halloween House has partnered with the local nonprofit for about eight years. Pathfinders helps youth and young adults experiencing homelessness, trauma, and crisis.

"Pathfinders doesn’t operate like a traditional nonprofit. We meet youth where they are. We really listen to our young people. When they tell us they need something specific, we do our best to meet that need because they know best," Katie Kuhn the senior communications manager at Pathfinders said.

James Groh A&J's Halloween House has partnered with the local non-profit Pathfinders for about eight years. The Halloween house has raised almost $40,000 for the organization.

Visitors can leave cash donations in a secure box or scan a QR code on the signs around the display. You can also donate by going to the Pathfinders website. This partnership has raised almost $40,000.

"They help us meet our young people's basic needs for food, clothing. They help us stay staffed with some of the best people you’ll ever meet - our case managers, our therapists, our staff. They help us keep the lights on. They help us do street outreach. Go out into the community to connect with youth who may not be able to make it to our building," Kuhn said.

While no one is leaving this game show with a big cash prize, you can make a big difference.

A&J's Halloween House will be up until Halloween. The set is taken down on Nov. 1 and then planning starts right away for next year's display.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip