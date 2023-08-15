We're Open: Kwench Juice Cafe

MILWAUKEE — Kwench Juice Cafe on North Prospect Ave. specializes in natural juices, smoothies, and healthy bowls. Keriea Harris is the manager.

"Kwench is a franchise that started in Boston, Massachusetts," Keriea says. "Kwench Milwaukee came about because there's not a lot of juice cafes and healthy options in the city. So, we're trying to spread health and wellness."

Sheri Scott is a customer of Kwench.

"I like it because I feel like there are limited options in Milwaukee," Sheri explains. "I was in Florida for a while, and I feel like this establishment brings a little bit of that back here. I like the vegan options, and their dairy-free options."

The cafe has become pretty popular in the neighborhood.

"So we're nonsugar, non-dairy, everything is natural," Keriea beams. "There are no hidden preservatives, no additives, no syrups nothing like that. We have over 20 superfoods. Sea moss makes us stand out, not everybody carries it."

Kwench Juice Cafe is located at 2220 N. Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee. For more information, visit their website.

