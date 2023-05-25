We're Open: Kin by Rice N Roll sushi bar in Wauwatosa

Kin by Rice N Roll in Wauwatosa is a sushi bar that is owned by Tony Kora. He had dreams of opening up his own restaurant.

"In 2005 I moved to the States to work at my Aunt's restaurant in New York City," Tony says. "And then I decided to move to Chicago with my aunt, so she could open up a sushi restaurant. After gaining enough experience, I found a spot on the East Side for our first Rice N Role location."

Tony's Wauwatosa location has a dynamic menu with traditional and Maki sushi rolls, along with chef specialties.

"If you come for Thai food, you can't go wrong with our jumbo lump crabmeat," Tony beams. "We use jumbo crabmeat with our stir-fried rice. Our Maki rolls are our signature. We created it with a little twist, we wanted to make them fancy."

Tony's years of restaurant experience helped him develop his special menu.

"If you see on the menu, you'll see many rolls that have a variety of toppings on," Tony says. "It creates a different flavor and different texture."

Rice N Roll is located at 7484 W. State St. in Wauwatosa.

