We're Open: Jack Pandl's has been serving the Whitefish Bay community for over 100 years

Jack Pandl's restaurant in Whitefish Bay opened up back in 1915. John Pandl owns it now. It's been serving the community for 108 years. Ryan Pandl is the general manager.

"My great-grandparents came over here from Austria and started the restaurant," Ryan says. "It's been passed down from father to son, and hopefully down to me one day."

John started working at the restaurant when he was young.

I started when I was eight years old," John explains. "Probably to stay out of trouble, and get in the restaurant business. I started working Saturday mornings, making the garlic chips. I was the boss' kid, so they kinda had to deal with me."

It's an American-German restaurant that the community loves.

"Some of these recipes have been in our family for decades," Ryan beams. "The white fish is probably the most popular. We also get (it) in fresh every day. The wiener schnitzel comes with spaetzle and red cabbage. We have a pretty large menu for being a small place, so there's something for everyone."

Jack Pandl's Whitefish Bay Inn is located at 1319 E. Henry Clay St. To see the menu and for more information, visit their website.

