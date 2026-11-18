MILWAUKEE — One man in Milwaukee is responsible for signs seen by hundreds of thousands of people, but most people completely overlook them.

Don't get it twisted, the signs are read, used, and are important. But not much thought is given to them. They are advertisements or price listings or car magnets used by politicians in parades. But for one man, those signs mean everything.

James Groh Inside Gietl Sign Company in Milwaukee.

“Seems like I'm in a museum looking through here. It's all pretty old stuff," Larry Gietl, the owner of Gietl Sign Company, said.

The store, located at 5300 W Vliet St., is a time capsule of stories. Old Brewers County Stadium signage, Summerfest signs that advertise beer for $1, old promotional magnets for a high school musical, and so much more.

Gietl opened his store in 1982. He worked with just about anyone you can think of: Harley-Davidson, Irish Fest, Saz's, the Milwaukee Journal, the city of Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and now-retired politicians. He unintentionally became part of the fabric of Wisconsin by printing and painting the signage seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

“I never really thought about it as being part of any kind of history. I was just, you know, trying to make a buck, raise my family. That was it," Gietl said.

But his days of printing and painting are coming to an end. He's putting the paintbrush down and retiring.

James Groh Summerfest beer signs made by Gietl Sign Company.

“It seems like yesterday we were doing these things, and now it's 44 years later, and here we are. I don't know. I feel good about it," Gietl said.

He's trying to sell as many signs as he can before his last day on Dec. 31, so the shop is open for people to peruse, but you've got to work with his schedule."

“Well, in my old age here, I don't do anything until 10:30, and I'm usually - I gotta be home at least by 6 to watch Jeopardy, so I'd say somewhere between 11 and 4," he said.

These signs tell a tale of Wisconsin's past. Once-overlooked advertisements have become collectors' items. Customers have flooded the store, especially during the Brewers World Series run, snatching up any memento they can.

And while Larry says he is retiring, a true artist is never really finished.

“You know, continue doing some signs for select few people.”

Because history never stops, and neither does Larry Gietl.

Watch the story below to see more historic signs...

Well-known Wisconsin sign painter Larry Gietl retiring after 44 years

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