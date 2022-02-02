'We Are All Champions': Muralists gaining attention for art honoring Milwaukee's Black athletes

MILWAUKEE — Rozalia Singh, muralist, caricaturist, painter, art teacher and graphic illustrator, is gaining a lot of attention because of her mural “We Are All Champions.” This beautiful work of art and remembrance is at home on 28th and Vliet, in Milwaukee’s Near West Side Neighborhood.

In We Are All Champions, Rozalia collaborated with her mentor and father (renowned muralist) Reynaldo Hernandez, and together they honor Hank Aaron, Reggie White, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Cecil Cooper, Ron Dayne, and of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Black Athletes who have played for our local teams.

Rozalia grew up in an artistic household and she is creating the same environment for children, which will (in my opinion) make them valued members of society. Really...What would we do without artists?

I encourage you to check her out on their website.

