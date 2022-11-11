War Memorial Center in Milwaukee celebrates 65 years this Veterans Day

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Veterans Day, I want to remind you of one of our city's prized hidden gems, the War Memorial Center (WMC).

Named a Milwaukee Landmark in 1974, the WMC celebrates 65 years on Veterans Day 2022. It stands as a testament of recognition to the brave men and women who risk their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.

Most Milwaukee residents have seen this bunker-style building adjacent to the Milwaukee Art Museum, but have you ever wandered inside to check it out?

I met with President and CEO Dan Buttery to explore this hidden gem.

“This building was dedicated on Veterans Day 1957. Initially to honor those who died in WWII," said Buttery. "While that is still true, today our mission is 'To Honor the Dead by Serving the Living.'”

TMJ4 The War Memorial Center stands as a testament of recognition to the brave men and women who risk their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.

There are many veteran service organizations housed inside the building, but it also houses numerous memorials, such as the Honor Roll, the Eternal Flame, and the Southeastern Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial to name a few.

According to Buttery, “You die twice. The date of your actual death and when somebody says your name for the last time."

Let’s keep our service men and women alive. This Milwaukee gem is open to the public free of charge.

To learn more, visit the WMC's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip