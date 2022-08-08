Watch Now
Wacky Wheels Skate Van gives you a chance to revisit your youth at Milwaukee parks, playfields

Another great program by Milwaukee Recreation (MKE REC), the Wacky Wheels Skate Van, is giving us a chance to revisit our youth.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 08, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Another great program by Milwaukee Recreation (MKE REC), the Wacky Wheels Skate Van, is giving us a chance to revisit our youth.

Throughout the summer, the skate van makes two-hour stops at city parks and playfields. The van supplies socks and skates in child’s and adult sizes at no cost. The ground is cleared, the safety cones marking the area for skating are put out, and the party, complete with music, begins.

I caught up with the van at Emigh Playfield and quickly learned that my skating skills were rusty, but you don’t have to be good at skating to have a good time. Bosco, the van’s driver and DJ gives instructions, and for the younger kids, there are play-leaders who actually give hand-held help.

The old adage “everything old is new again” has been proved true with the Wacky Wheels Skate Van as they use the old school quad skates. The van is also available for private-party and carnival rentals. It’s a wonderful through-back to a good old skate party.

