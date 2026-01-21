Visit Milwaukee's 2026 Museum Days includes special admission to 26 area museums

MILWAUKEE — Visit Milwaukee's 2026 Museum Days tarts Thursday and includes special admission offers at 26 museums throughout Milwaukee County and the surrounding area.
“Museum Days is one of the best opportunities of the year to explore Milwaukee’s cultural institutions at a great value,” said Josh Albrecht, chief marketing officer at Visit Milwaukee. “Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for a new family tradition, Museum Days makes it easy to experience everything that makes Milwaukee such an inspiring place to visit.”
The 10-day event runs through Feb. 1.
Participating locations are:
- America’s Black Holocaust Museum
- Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- Bucyrus Museum
- Charles Allis Art Museum
- Emile H. Mathis Art Gallery at UW–Milwaukee
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block
- Grohmann Museum
- Haggerty Museum of Art
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- Luxembourg American Cultural Society & Center
- Lynden Sculpture Garden
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- Milwaukee County Historical Society
- Milwaukee Public Museum
- Mitchell Gallery of Flight
- National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
- Racine Art Museum
- Sculpture Milwaukee
- The Catacombs of Neto Art Museum
- Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens
- War Memorial Center
- Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum
- Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts
