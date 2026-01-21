Visit Milwaukee's 2026 Museum Days includes special admission to 26 area museums

MILWAUKEE — Visit Milwaukee's 2026 Museum Days tarts Thursday and includes special admission offers at 26 museums throughout Milwaukee County and the surrounding area.

“Museum Days is one of the best opportunities of the year to explore Milwaukee’s cultural institutions at a great value,” said Josh Albrecht, chief marketing officer at Visit Milwaukee. “Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking for a new family tradition, Museum Days makes it easy to experience everything that makes Milwaukee such an inspiring place to visit.”

The 10-day event runs through Feb. 1.

Participating locations are:

