Villa Terrace Museum in Milwaukee celebrates 100 years of history and art

MILWAUKEE — TheVilla Terrace museum in Milwaukee is turning 100 years old, and there is a big centennial celebration on the way.

A brief history...

Originally, the museum was a home known as Sopre Mare (Italian for 'Above the Sea') built in 1924 for Lloyd and Agnes Smith. Lloyd was the son of Arthur O. Smith who created the well-known A.O. Smith Corporation.

After a trip to Italy, Agnes commissioned the home to be built to remind her of the time spent on the Mediterranean coast. The home was turned into a museum in 1966 after she donated it to the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Centennial Celebration

For the 100th anniversary of the home-turned-museum has several different events to mark the occasion.

On Thursday, April 4, the Villa Terrace hosted a preview of the celebrations. It debuted a new room that has been closed for several years, the kitchen.

From now until Dec. 22nd., there are special 100th anniversary-themed tours of the museum.

The big celebration will be from July 10th-13th. There will be a host of different events to commemorate the centennial. There will be a day dedicated to performing arts like music, dance, opera, theater, poetry, and other short performances. Another day will feature an arts and crafts fair plus artists selling their work in the Villa's courtyard. There will also be a drone show along with special jazz and Latin music nights.

More info about those celebrations can be found here.

