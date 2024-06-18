Vet’s Place Central receives upgrades to its housing complex

MILWAUKEE — This is an update on a story that we brought you during Veteran’s Month because we all know that the struggle is real for veterans past the month of awareness.

Since 1994, the Center for Veteran’s Issues, or CVI, as they are known, has been doing great work to care for our veterans. They have provided supportive services for veterans and their families, permanent and transitional housing, career counseling, and so much more. Now, thanks to (WEDA) the Wisconsin Economic Development Association, and other funding, Vet’s Place Central's housing complex is getting a needed upgrade.

I revisited Eduardo Garza, President and CEO of CVI to learn more about the renovation. Where veterans were living dormitory style, four, sometimes more per room, Garza says,” It'll be like a full studio apartment. They'll have their own bed, their own bathroom facility, shower, sink, toilet, cabinets, and dresser in their room. The most important part is giving them some privacy and some integrity and giving them a chance to heal themselves with support from our case managers and fellow staff from CVI to address the needs that they may have.”

The plan is to add to the existing structure, a new four-story building with 81 individual units, a brand-new kitchen and cafeteria area with state-of-the-art capabilities. “We want to make sure that if anyone is struggling, they can reach out to us. We can be that resource and assistance to them and their family when they need it,” said Garza.

From his old room at Vet’s Place Central, US Navy Veteran, Jim Perkins shared, “It kept me out of the streets, I'm not under a bridge or in the back of a vehicle. The counselors here and staff members gave me some structure in my life.”

CVI’s Mental Wellness facility was under construction when we last visited, but now it is up and running. They are one of only two agencies in Wisconsin providing the Sergent Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. Their goal is to decrease the incidence of suicide among veterans.

I spoke with Veteran James Allen who said, “I was very suicidal, on drugs and homeless, and they supported me. To have someone to care about and understand me and meet me where I was, made the whole difference. I just bought my first house.”

These are just a few success stories from CVI. They are standing in the gap for our Veterans, and because many of their staff are Vets, they are acutely aware of the needs and are committed to continuing to serve.

If you would like to help CVI support our Veterans, click here.

