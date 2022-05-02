Used bicycle shop 'DreamBikes' prepares teens for the future

MILWAUKEE — When I was a kid, my bike was my major form of transportation. As an adult, I still enjoy a long bike ride, and of course Milwaukee has wonderful bike trails.

But, what if you are a kid and you do not own a bike, or maybe your parents cannot afford to buy a new bike for you? Let me introduce DreamBikes.

DreamBikes is a non-profit organization that refurbishes discarded and donated bicycles (keeping them out of landfills) and returns them to the community.

Their work force consists largely of local teens who are taught bike repair and other skills, giving them much needed work experience. In return, it helps prepare them for the future.

Over the years, DreamBikes has refurbished and returned hundreds of thousands of bikes. They believe that everyone should have access to a bike, and their prices prove that. I was so impressed by the selection of bikes available. They had any kind of bike you could imagine for both kids and adults.

DearmBikes is a full service bike shop, so for your seasonal bike tune-up, repair, or to find the perfect new-to-you bike for the season, check out DreamBikes. It’s an investment in our community.

DreamBikes is located at 2021 N. Martin Luther King Dr. in Milwaukee.

eport a typo or error // Submit a news tip