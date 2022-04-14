Watch
'Urban Milwaukee: The Store' selling all things Brew City

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE — If you are wanting to show your pride for Milwaukee on 414 Day, you’ve got to check out this hidden gem. Urban Milwaukee: The Store is located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., and it is the perfect place to find all things Milwaukee.

Co-founders Jeramey Jannene and Dave Reid expanded their online Milwaukee-focused publication, of the same name, to a brick-and-mortar store a few years ago. Since then, the team has taken finding locally themed things very seriously!

From books and buttons to pillows and postcards, this store has everything you could imagine. Our sports teams are very well represented, and they even have candles that capture the scents of Milwaukee. Urban Milwaukee: The Store is full of ways to be “Milwaukee proud."

Click here and here to learn more.

