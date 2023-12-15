United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee brings neighborhoods together for stronger communities

MILWAUKEE — United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) is a hidden gem committed to strengthening city neighborhoods through a collaboration of organizations working together to improve the quality of life for urban families.

TMJ4's Cassandra McShepherd met with Renee Logee, Executive director of UNCOM, to learn about their group of neighborhood centers and see how they go about supporting our community.

“We know that we have a further reach and that we're stronger when we're working together. We can do more when we're working as a collaborative than any organization can do singly. Our organizations are located on the south side, north side, and everywhere in between. And while each center is unique, the needs of our community and our most underserved neighborhoods have a lot of similar needs.” Said Renee.

There are eight neighborhood centers in the collaborative spread throughout the city working to meet the individual communities' needs. Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, City on The Hill, COA Youth and Family Center, New Life Community Development, Milwaukee Christian Centers, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, Journey House and Northcott Neighborhood House.

From food pantries to education, team, and character-building camps, to childcare and recreation and a host of other programs, each center offers programs specifically designed to serve their area's needs.

You’ve heard the phrase “It takes a village...” Well, UNCOM is that village.

For more information go to the UNCOM website.

