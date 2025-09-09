Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Twist and Toast fundraiser benefits Renaissance Theaterworks

MILWAUKEE — Renaissance Theaterworks recently held its annual fundraiser, Twist and Toast.

Organizers kicked off their 33rd season with a swingin' sixties theme complete with doo-wop beats and diner treats.

During the event, a program was held to honor the work and support of George and Sandy Dionisopoulos and Pam Kriger.

The evening concluded with a live auction where guests could bid on exclusive experiences like a Milwaukee Bucks suite, an evening at the Milwaukee Ballet and an authentic Chinese Dinner.

RTW’s goal was to raise $100,000 to continue supporting the work of women both on stage and off.   

