MILWAUKEE — Renaissance Theaterworks recently held its annual fundraiser, Twist and Toast.
Organizers kicked off their 33rd season with a swingin' sixties theme complete with doo-wop beats and diner treats.
During the event, a program was held to honor the work and support of George and Sandy Dionisopoulos and Pam Kriger.
Watch: Twist and Toast fundraiser benefits Renaissance Theaterworks
The evening concluded with a live auction where guests could bid on exclusive experiences like a Milwaukee Bucks suite, an evening at the Milwaukee Ballet and an authentic Chinese Dinner.
RTW’s goal was to raise $100,000 to continue supporting the work of women both on stage and off.
