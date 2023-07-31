Twilight Centers offer programs, safe fun for Milwaukee's youth

Students have just about a month left of summer vacation.

For those with kids in the house that are starting to feel restless, they can burn off some steam by heading back to school early. For fun - not for homework! TMJ4's Cassandra McShepard joined us live at North Division High School on Monday. The school is just one of many "Twilight Centers" in our area.

According to Milwaukee Recreation, Twilight Centers "offers programming and extended hours at select school locations so young people in the city have a safe place to go during the evenings for free."

There are five Twilight Centers that will feature board games, Esports, open gym shoot-around, field trips, college and career conversations, and more. They are open to MPS and non-MPS students. There are free snacks every night.

To see times and locations, visit MilwaukeeRecreation.net.

For further information on Twilight Centers, watch Cassandra in the videos at the top of this article.

