Trinity Irish Dance Company to take the Marcus Center stage for one night-only performance

ELM GROVE, Wisc. — The Trinity Irish Dance Company made its first appearance as a performing arts organization here in Milwaukee at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in 1990. Prior to that, Irish dance was known as a competitive dance.

The popularity of River Dance has helped to make Irish dance a global art form, being one of the only ethnic dance forms that is celebrated around the globe.

According to founder Mark Howard, Irish dance belongs to everyone. This is proven by the diversity of the company's dancers. I met with two of the dancers that break the mold of the typically thought of Irish dancer.

TMJ4

Francisco Lemus grew up in Puebla, Mexico. As a boy he loved Irish dance, but it was only after meeting a Mexican dancer in the River Dance company that he knew he could do Irish dance also.

Kait Sardin of Orlando, FL, one of the few African American Irish dancers, was the first to join the Trinity Irish Dance company.

On March 26, for the first time since they performed there in 1990, the Trinity Irish Dance Company will once again grace the stage of the Marcus Center for a one night-only performance.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip