Tower Chicken Farm in Milwaukee draws in out-of-state customers for holiday birds

MILWAUKEE — For over 70 years Tower Chicken Farm has been the place where Milwaukeeans and customers from as far away as Illinois line up days before Thanksgiving to snag their holiday birds.

Understandably so! Tower Chicken Farm is the only butcher shop specializing in poultry in our area.

“We handle a full line of poultry, including fresh chicken, turkey, and duck, but our list also includes things that are harder to find like geese, pheasant, and rabbit,” said Vice President Greg Schmidt.

It is quite possible that your Turkey Day turkey came from Tower Chicken Farm. More than 600 turkeys are sold for Thanksgiving dinners on average.

Tower Chicken Farm is located at 4111 S. 6th Street on Milwaukee’s south side.

