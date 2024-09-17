Watch Now
TMJ4's Shannon Sims and OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich try 1700 Pull Ups' famous turkey legs

OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich and "Milwaukee Tonight" host Shannon Sims sit down with Chef Ro to learn more about her signature dish and how she started her culinary career.
MILWAUKEE — If you are looking for comfort food, 1700 Pull Up is the place. Chef Rosetta Bond owns the Lindsey Park neighborhood restaurant.

She and customers agree Bond is the turkey leg queen in Milwaukee. OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich and "Milwaukee Tonight" host Shannon Sims sit down with Chef Ro to learn more about her signature dish and how she started her culinary career.

If you'd like to check out their menu, click here.

