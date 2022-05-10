TMJ4's 'Milwaukee Tonight' celebrates one-year anniversary

Watch
MILWAUKEE — It has now been exactly one year since TMJ4 debuted Milwaukee Tonight, our show at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays that focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special.

Milwaukee Tonight was part of a realignment of TMJ4's evening weekday shows. It has also been one year since TMJ4 News at 5 p.m. began focusing on the news of the day and TMJ4 News at 6 p.m. began focusing on our in-depth reporting.

From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - Milwaukee Tonight is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of.

You can watch the stories that air on Milwaukee Tonight by clicking here. TMJ4's Cassandra McShepard, James Groh, Rod Burks and other TMJ4 talent regularly share their stories at tmj4.com/milwaukeetonight.

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

