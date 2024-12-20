TMJ4 helps raise $41,449 to feed families and support Hunger Task Force

MILWAUKEE — To stop hunger in the community, TMJ4 helped raise $41,449 that will go to the Hunger Task Force and support its mission of supplying food pantries across the area.

It was all part of the Home for the Holidays Food Drive. So many celebratory memories are associated with food, and the holidays are no time to be hungry. Thanks to the community's donations, families in need will get holiday hams, turkeys, milk, corn, and full meals.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, TMJ4 hosted a phone bank. Community members called in that entire time so families in need could get the nutritious food they deserved.

"Nutrition is a key component of all of our health. For people struggling with illness or disease, access to healthy food is imperative to their wellness," Matt King, the CEO of Hunger Task Force, said.

The organization has seen a 30 percent increase in visits to food pantries. Across all Hunger Task Force's programs, it serves about 50,000 people.

"Half of those are kids, and over 10,000 are low-income seniors every month, so there is a focus on the most vulnerable in our community," King said.

The growing need underscores how crucial donations and support are, especially during the holiday season. However, hunger isn't just a holiday issue. It's something people have to contend with all year. You can donate to the Hunger Task Force by clicking here.

