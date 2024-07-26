Tis' the Season to celebrate Christmas in July, Wauwatosa Historical Society gets in the holiday spirit

WAUWATOSA — It's the most wonderful time of the year... after all tis' the season to be jolly. That's because it's Christmas in July!

Even though it's sunny and 75 outside (and 5 months away from December), we're getting ready for when Santa Claus comes to town.

The Wauwatosa Historical Society is hosting a Christmas in July fundraiser. They are selling all of the Christmas decorations donated to them to help raise money to continue their work.

But it's not just Christmas decor for sale. The historical society is also selling Halloween, Thanksgiving, Easter, and Día De Muertos items.

It's part of a three-day fundraiser that goes from July 25 to July 27.

According to the commercial czars of Christmas, Hallmark said the three possible origins of the holiday come from how southern hemisphere folks celebrate during their summer, a 1930s summer camp celebration, and a summer-themed Christmas movie.

To find out more about the Christmas in July fundraiser, go to the historical society's website.

That's not the only event the historical society is hosting this weekend.

You can drink craft beers inside some of the most beautiful gardens in Tosa during the Brews and Bloom event.

But if you're busy this weekend with the Harley Homecoming or Air and Water Show, you can support the historical society next weekend by going to the Firefly Art Fair at the Kneeland-Walker House.

