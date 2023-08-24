Tippecanoe Herbs & Apothecary: Making and selling their own medicine in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Are you looking for a natural path to health? If so, try this hidden gem. Tippecanoe is rare in that they make and sell their own medicine. I met with owner Kyle Denton to learn how we could benefit from the products he sells.

“There are not many places in this country that sell botanicals that are crafted from the community. Whether we forage themselves, grow them in our garden or get them from local farms, we are one of the few herb shops that have a strong connection with the plants that we offer,” said Kyle.

Medicinal value can be found in many of the things we see and take for granted, such as flowers, dandelions and honey. As a community herbalist, Kyle says that everything we need is available at the time we need it. He forages local plants and herbs by the seasons because, for example, the plants that grow in spring are good for detoxifying.

With his knowledge of Ayurveda, which is considered the oldest healing science, and a holistic approach to health, Kyle creates teas and tinctures designed to help people live long, healthy, balanced lives.

As with any kind of healing modality, many questions should be asked, and knowledge is key. Tippecanoe Herbs has a well-trained staff, and a variety of classes are offered to teach people about this approach to health.

So, again...are you looking for a natural path to health? Check out this hidden gem.

They are located at 2235 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee. Head to their website here.

