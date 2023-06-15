'This Is It' is Milwaukee’s oldest gay bar

MILWAUKEE — Opened in 1968, “This Is It” has the honor of being the longest continually operating gay bar in the Midwest. Founder June Brehm wanted a clean, welcoming, and affordable place where she and her queer friends could feel at home.

55 years later, the vision is continued by owners George Schneider and Trixie Mattel. At one time, Milwaukee had many gay bars, far fewer now, but “This Is It” has managed to thrive.

I met with George to learn about the rich history of the bar.

“Historically, we were known as a gay bar, but I like to call it a queer space. What makes us special is that we’ve hung on to some of the old elements of style and design, like carpet on the walls and original stained glass light fixtures. It looks like you’re walking into grandpa's rec room," said George. “To have that connection with the past, we’re a symbol of all the struggles of the past 50 to 100 years, for the rights and freedoms that we have now. It’s a symbol for the queer community and the community at large. Because out of all of the larger Midwestern cities, we’re the one that has the oldest queer establishment.”

With an expansion in 2019 that doubled its space, “This Is It” is now a prime location for some of the city's best drag, cabaret, and vogue shows, and it’s a place where everyone is welcomed.

This Is It is located at 418 E Wells St. in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit thisisitbar.com.

