This is how Milwaukee keeps its water safe for drinking

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever thought about the role you play in keeping our drinking water safe? Well, let’s talk about it.

Did you know that putting fingernail polish and remover, brake fluids, antifreeze, paint, batteries and even light bulbs in the garbage could end up in the lake?

Honestly, I didn’t either, but this hidden gem offers the perfect solution for disposing of household waste that could be toxic.

I met with Bill Graffin, Public Information Manager of MMSD (Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District), to learn about a program that keeps our water safe for drinking and enjoying.

We started at the Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility to see how water is cleaned. This is known as the Malorganite building where the fertilizer is made and sold around the country, but according to Bill “these types of wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove chemicals from the water. They could end up going through the plant and out to Lake Michigan, which is our drinking water supply.”

We then went to a year-round drop-off facility to see just how easy it is to responsibly dispose of hazardous household waste.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to do the right thing and get rid of it properly, so it doesn't get into the environment and into our drinking water. And it’s just as important to make your house safer, especially if you have kids and pets that can get into some of those products," said Bill.

All you do is drive up, pop your trunk and the well-trained staff dressed in hazmat suits will empty your vehicle and you’re on your way.

Bill warns, “You do need to be careful, it’s better to bring it to one of the collection sites and the experts who are used to handling this kind of stuff can get rid of it properly and safely.”

Although there are a few year-round locations, The Home Hazmat Collection Program is offering a special drop-off location on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 3850 N. 35th Street, the Milwaukee DPW parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge at any of the sites and you may come as often as you like.

For a full list of what they accept, visit mmsd.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip