This exhibit takes you into the mind of J.R.R. Tolkien, origin of The Lord of the Rings

MILWAUKEE — You only have until Friday to see this hidden gem. The J.R.R. Tolkien-The Art of the Manuscript exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University is one not to miss.

Whether you’ve seen the movies, read the books, or neither, The Lord of the Rings is known by all. This exhibit gives us a look at the origin of the beloved tale and into the mind of J.R.R. Tolkien.

“Tolkien lived from 1892-1973 and is known as the father of the modern fantasy genre. He’s most remembered for two of his works, The Hobbit, and his greatest work, The Lord of the Rings," said Archivist and Curator, William Fliss.

Tolkien fans have come from all over the world to view this rare exhibition. You will see detailed handwritten pages and drawings, even the development of languages Tolkien created for his characters.

It could be decades before this exhibit will be viewable again. Don’t miss out.

For more information and tickets, visit Marquette's website.

