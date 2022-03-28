'Then They Came for Me' exhibit examines incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII

MILWAUKEE — The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee is hosting the stunning exhibit Then They Came for Me.

The exhibit catalogs the incarceration of Japanese citizens in America during WWII. It features life-size portraits and actual artifacts that connect the viewer to the plight of the victims of this painful part of our history.

Overseeing the exhibit is a prose poem from Martin Niemöller, which states,

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."

It’s a reminder of what can happen when we turn our backs on the atrocities being done in this country and the world in which we all live.

The exhibit runs through May 29 and admission is free due to a generous donation from The Yabuki Family Foundation.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

