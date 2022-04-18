Watch
The Wisconsin Go Hiking Club sees people of all ages and fitness levels

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Looking for a way to get outdoors and a great group of people to do it with? Well, I have the perfect hidden gem for you! The Wisconsin Go Hiking (WGH) Club. Its motto? "Promote health and good fellowship by hiking."
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 19:57:47-04

MILWAUKEE — Looking for a way to get outdoors and a great group of people to do it with? Well, I have the perfect hidden gem for you!

The Wisconsin Go Hiking (WGH) Club. Its motto? "Promote health and good fellowship by hiking."

Organized in 1924, the WGH Club has approximately 300 members, ranging in age from 25 to over 80 years old. All of the hikes are planned and run on a volunteer basis, which means that members have an opportunity to recommend different trails. The information is posted on their website and if you're feeling it, show up at the location ready to hit the trails.

I met up with the group at Seven Bridges in Grant Park and was pleased to see people of all ages and fitness levels. The hike is at your own pace and throughout the hike, I got a chance to connect with all of the members.

With five scheduled hikes a week, the club offers plenty of chances to take part. WGH Club schedules hikes year-round. The shortest hike is four miles, but the club is known to organize hikes of 10-22 miles.

I highly recommend checking them out. It may be a great way to uncover your own hidden gems.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

