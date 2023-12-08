The ultimate store for sports card collectors in Milwaukee: 'Name That Card'

MILWAUKEE — Alright sports fans, this hidden gem is for you! “Name That Card Sportscards” is a place where you can go to see, buy, collect, and or consign sports cards and memorabilia from local sports teams and beyond.

Started by Rick D’Amore 30 years ago, this business speaks to his passion for sports and collecting. Like many card enthusiasts, Rick started collecting as a child. After leaving corporate America, he decided to resume his love of collecting.

“I've always had cards, I have a lot of the old stuff, so I got into it. And I just love it," said Rick.

And he’s not the only one. Back in the day, sports cards used to be added to a block of chewing gum. But things have changed. These days, card collecting can be a very lucrative business with the value of some rare cards netting thousands of dollars.

But for many, it’s a hobby that provides a sense of community, a feeling of nostalgia, and the thrill of the hunt.

“There's a lot of ups and downs. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy the heck out of it. There's nothing greater than opening a pack of cards when you're my age, when you're any age, trust me when I tell you that," says Rick.

Attics, basements, and storages are home to some amazing card collections. Although Rick does not buy cards, his knowledge and reputation make “Name That Card” the perfect place for consignment.

His customers say, “I heard you're a good guy.”

Rick says, “I'll sell their stuff and take a profit, and they make a ton.”

In addition to sports cards, I came across cards from old TV shows like Dark Shadows and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., not to mention tons of memorabilia.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a sports card enthusiast, check out Name That Card Sportscards.

Name That Card Sportscards:

9209 W Bluemound Rd

(414) 258-0978

