The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday through Dec. 23

OAK CREEK, Wis. — 🎵 Hear the bells, hear the bells, it’s Red Kettle time in the city! 🎵

The Red Kettle Campaign starts Friday, Nov. 10, and the bells will be ringing through Dec. 23.

I met with Captain Dana Bigelow to learn how the campaign started.

“It started way back in 1890 with a Salvation Army Captain named Joseph McPhee. He saw that there were so many poor people in St. San Francisco that needed something to eat. He wanted to create a Christmas feast but didn't know how he was going to pay for it. So, he got a black kettle, and put a sign next to it that said, 'keep the pot boiling' and ever since then it's taken off," said Captain Bigelow.

Well, the kettle is now red, but the Salvation Army has kept the kettle boiling for 133 years. This year's theme is “Love Beyond” and Captain Bigelow says it means, “Love beyond hunger, love beyond need of shelter, love beyond those who are isolated and lonely. Whether it's through your time, talent, or your treasure, you can love beyond yourself and beyond your family to help your community. And you can do that through the Salvation Army.”

This is the second year of the Tap to Give option, where you can tap your credit or debit card and donate in increments of $5, $10, or $20, making it easier for those who don’t carry cash.

It's their largest campaign of the year and $0.87 of every dollar enables the Salvation Army to help those in need in our community.

There are many ways to support their efforts. You can sign up to ring the bell, drop some cash in the red kettle, or tap your card.

For more information, go to: salvationarmy.org/milwaukee.

