The Salty Spa explores the many therapeutic benefits of salt in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. — As we approach the cold and flu season, many of us are bracing our systems to withstand it. Local woman Shanna Vuletic presents a unique approach with The Salty Spa.

TMJ4 As we approach the cold and flu season, many of us are bracing our systems to withstand it. Local woman Shanna Vuletic presents a unique approach with The Salty Spa

Salt has a bad reputation. We’ve all been warned not to ingest too much of it, but Halotherapy, or Salty Therapy, is scientifically proven to have many therapeutic benefits, such as supporting the immune, nervous, and lymphatic systems, reducing stress and headaches, and allergies, it increases energy, and promoting better sleep patterns. Salty therapy is said to have calming and detoxifying effects. It is also used to treat acne, rosacea and repair skin cells, and protect the skin from aging and infection. Who knew?

Shanna did. With 13 years in the healthcare field, she wanted a more integrated approach to wellness.

“There isn't anything on this side of town, which was why I wanted to open it in this area. Salt is antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal, so it's going to help keep you healthy. It's going to get rid of any sickness that you have sitting in your lungs or airways and it's also going to help prevent you from getting sick," said Shanna.

TMJ4

The Salt Spa is a combination of the various spas Shanna experienced in her travels. She says, “I took inspiration and incorporated it here. Everyone wants to relax in a relaxing environment. So that's what I tried to accomplish.”

Her invitation to “Get Salty” includes a Salt Lounge, a Heated Jade and Tourmaline bed, a Far Infrared Sauna, and a Red-Light booth.

I tested them all and was impressed. It is a hidden gem with surprising benefits.

The Salty Spa is located at 7720 S Lovers Lane Suite 200, Franklin WI 53132

For more information, visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip