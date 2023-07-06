The Newell sisters continue daily walks despite health challenges

MILWAUKEE — Few things are accomplished without motivation and persistence. The motivation to finish a project or to start one, or to explore something new, or even to get out and take a walk. So, what motivates you?

This is a different kind of hidden gem. For many years, from my window, I have watched two women walking in my neighborhood. Through obvious physical challenges and all kinds of weather, they have continued to walk. They have been a great source of motivation for me, and I wanted to share their story with you.

Antoinette and Kathy Newell are sisters, both retired, who walk together. Even though Antoinette was diagnosed with stage 4 thyroid cancer in 2017, and Kathy, walking with two canes, had a stroke some years ago and is currently suffering arthritis in one of her knees, most mornings they are up and out.

I asked what moved them to be so active.

“If I stay in bed I’m going to hurt, if I get up, I’m still going to hurt, so it’s better to be moving," said Kathy.

And move they do. Antoinette walks much faster than Kathy, but after gaining a block or so, she will double back to check on her sister.

“We walk for peace of mind. Exercise is good for your mind and your body,” says Antoinette.

The Newell sisters have walked through diagnosis and according to them, they’ll continue to walk until their legs give out. They have been the motivational push I’ve needed to lace up my sneakers and take a walk. Hopefully, it will do the same for you.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip