The need for lifeguards: Milwaukee County Parks rebuilds program with hopes to recruit

MILWAUKEE — I feel that learning to swim and water safety should be a part of every child's development. However, due to the lack of qualified lifeguards, many public pools remain closed.

I met Milwaukee County Park’s Assistant Director of Recreation Andrea Wallace to learn about the need for lifeguards.

“It’s a nationwide problem and it starts with swim ability, which is why it’s so important that pools are open throughout the community so that kids can get swimming lessons and be comfortable in the water," Wallace said.

When acclimated to water as a child, many young adults choose to become a lifeguard as summer jobs. The pay is good and it’s a pretty cool job. But with neighborhood pools being closed summer after summer, there are generations of people who don’t know how to swim.

Milwaukee County Parks are rebuilding its lifeguard program to recruit and train. The good news is that there is no restriction on age. Adults who are retired, teachers on summer break, anyone who can swim and would like to spend the summer poolside are welcome to apply.

Training is underway now through the end of April.

Visit Milwaukee County Parks' website to learn more and apply.

