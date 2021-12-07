Hidden Gems: The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is a worldwide gem found right here in Milwaukee. It is the only one of its kind and has the world’s largest collection of bobbleheads. They even have a map on display showing all the locations throughout the world that their visitors have come from, and trust me, it’s impressive!

I met with co-founder Phil Sklar, who shared that it all started with Major League Baseball bobblehead giveaways. He and friend Brad Novak made a point of being at those games, even as it meant traveling to other cities. While traveling, they began to check out the stores near those stadiums as well as antique malls, to find bobbleheads growing their collection.

I was tickled to think of something so unique and amazing starting from an interest in a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened in February of 2019 and has more than 10,000 bobbleheads. Among the many features the museum offers...customizable bobbleheads, that’s right, you too can become a bobblehead.

To visit, shop or learn more, click here.

