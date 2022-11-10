The Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar returns with proceeds benefiting firefighters in need

MILWAUKEE — Talk about raising funds for a worthy cause. The Ignite The Spirit Fund Milwaukee organization fundraises to support Milwaukee firefighters and their families during times of need.

One of their most successful efforts is the Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar with 100% of the proceeds going to firefighters and their families. It kicks off with a calendar release party, but I caught up with some of the firefighters at their photo session with photographer Jennifer Brindley.

TMJ4 One of Ignite The Spirit's most successful efforts is the Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar with 100% of the proceeds going to firefighters and their families.

“Photographing the firefighters is a huge honor. They are always willing to let their guard down and be vulnerable with me," said Brindley.

TMJ4 A firefighter at a photo session with photographer Jennifer Brindley.

The process was amazing to watch. Brindley displayed high energy, a great sense of humor, and an eye for the perfect pose to get the perfect shot.

TMJ4 The Ignite The Spirit Fund Milwaukee organization fundraises to support Milwaukee firefighters and their families during times of need.

Last year’s calendar hangs over my coffee maker, so these brave and buffed men and women have been igniting my spirit all year, and trust me, I will replace it on Jan. 1 with the 2023 edition!

To learn more, visit Ignite The Spirit's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip