Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

The Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar returns with proceeds benefiting firefighters in need

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
IMG951582.jpg
TMJ4
One of Ignite The Spirit's most successful efforts is the Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar with 100% of the proceeds going to firefighters and their families.
IMG951582.jpg
Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 15:37:02-05

MILWAUKEE — Talk about raising funds for a worthy cause. The Ignite The Spirit Fund Milwaukee organization fundraises to support Milwaukee firefighters and their families during times of need.

One of their most successful efforts is the Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar with 100% of the proceeds going to firefighters and their families. It kicks off with a calendar release party, but I caught up with some of the firefighters at their photo session with photographer Jennifer Brindley.

IMG951579.jpg
One of Ignite The Spirit's most successful efforts is the Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar with 100% of the proceeds going to firefighters and their families.

“Photographing the firefighters is a huge honor. They are always willing to let their guard down and be vulnerable with me," said Brindley.

IMG951583.jpg
A firefighter at a photo session with photographer Jennifer Brindley.

The process was amazing to watch. Brindley displayed high energy, a great sense of humor, and an eye for the perfect pose to get the perfect shot.

IMG951578.jpg
The Ignite The Spirit Fund Milwaukee organization fundraises to support Milwaukee firefighters and their families during times of need.

Last year’s calendar hangs over my coffee maker, so these brave and buffed men and women have been igniting my spirit all year, and trust me, I will replace it on Jan. 1 with the 2023 edition!

To learn more, visit Ignite The Spirit's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight