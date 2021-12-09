The Learning Experience in Franklin introduces children to STEM in preschool

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Learning Experience in Franklin is a place that takes the young minds of our future (little) leaders seriously.

If you love to talk, observe, and especially listen to children, you also know they do the most amazing things.

Those of you who are raising children also know that they are usually willing to do whatever you ask... well, when they are very, very young. So why not introduce them to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in preschool? Yep, STEM in preschool.

The Learning Experience continuously practices kindness and giving back to the community through a one-of-a-kind "philanthropy" curriculum teaching kids that it doesn’t matter how big or small you are - it’s the size of your heart that matters.

The students participate in activities like being polite, saying kind words, and sharing with classmates. Their vocabulary is expanded with new words each month, such as "hope" and "charity."

A learning experience with the children left one question... Why has this kind of early childhood education taken so long?

