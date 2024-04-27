The inspiring journey of the Queen of Rock & Roll

MILWAUKEE — The legendary Tina Turner is the undisputed Queen of Rock & Roll!

The Tina Turner Musical is showing at the Marcus Center through Sunday, April 28th, and we meet these two talented young ladies who do an amazing job reminding us of her incredible story.

Zurin Villanueva's first love was dance. She's danced at the Brooklyn Music School, The Dance Theater of Harlem, the Rockettes at Radio City and Alvin Ailey.

Richard Drew/AP FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in New York on Sept. 14, 1984. Turner, died May 24, 2023. (AP Phot/Richard Drew)

She's now showing off those skills as the iconic Tina Turner. "The way we tell the story encompasses her life from the age of nine to about 45. So, we go through the entire roller coaster of the most exciting and the most arduous moments of her life. So, it's very epic in that sense," said Villanueva.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, the late Tina Turner remains one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. Like Tina, Zurin Villanueva knew early on that she wanted to be a star after her neighbor booked a role on Sesame Street.

PHIL RAMEY/AP FILE - Tina Turner performs her current hit song "What's Love Got to Do With It" in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, 1984. Turner will be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO. (AP Photo/Phil Ramey, File)

"Imani Patterson, who lived above us. You're like Mom, I can do that! I was jealous! My mother was like Zurin. Yeah, that's what started in terms of acting like I then had this new obsession of I want to act," recalled Villanueva.

TMJ4 Zurin Villanueva, Actress, Tina Turner The Musical. Zurin graduated from Howard University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater. She also went to the British Academy of Dramatic Art in Oxford, England.

The NY native and Howard University grad took her talents all the way to Broadway.

The three-hour production is quite vigorous. So much so, that two women alternate the role. Ari Groover also played Tina on Broadway.

"I love the fact that I get to share being an icon with a sister. But to play such an icon is inspirational because I think it is a reminder to ourselves that what is meant for you is meant for you," said Groover.

TMJ4 Ari Groover, Actress, The Tina Turner Musical. "Tina, to me, is the true embodiment of perseverance. She's the reminder that your trials and tribulations don't make you who you are."

Singing and dancing were always a part of Groover's identity.

"I always was a musical child. But I think as I got older, I didn't necessarily see enough representations of people who are like me, on the Great White Way," said Groover.

"Now there are little girls looking at you on Broadway and in auditoriums like this, knowing that they too can do it," said Williams.

Groover says that playing Tina is the hardest role she's ever played, but she always rises to the occasion.

I helped her remember a very unforgettable moment!

"Now correct me if I'm wrong. You were killing the game so tough that your Tina wig came on off! I just threw it and I said well, We're gonna finish this. and I'm just gonna be bald-headed with a wig cap and my mic swinging, and here we are," Groover said.

I shared with both Zurin and Ari that I too was a huge fan of the Queen of Rock & Roll, surprising them with my own embodiment of the Rock & Roll Legend.

This piece was shot by photojournalist Re'Nesha Donson.

