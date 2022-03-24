The Historic Pabst Mansion: Some of the things you won't find on the official tour

Watch this story Thursday on TMJ4's Milwaukee Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Pabst Mansion stands as a majestic reminder of days gone by. Located in the heart of Milwaukee, this hidden gem is open and accessible to the public. I took this step back in time to bring you some things that you won't see on the tour.

Completed in the summer of 1892, the mansion cost $254,000 and that included furnishings and artwork; it even had a temperature regulation system. It was the best of the best for that day.

In Captain Frederick Pabst’s study there were many secret doors, drawers and cabinets, a few of which we peeked into. The basement has a wine cellar and tasting room; there we also saw the original heating system.

The bedroom walls are covered in silk, and each is equipped with an ensuite bathroom, many with hand-painted ceilings. Connected to wife Maria’s bedroom, there is a drawing room complete with a stage for trying on gowns and dresses.

It’s quite a sight to see and you should really check it out. Get tickets on their website.

