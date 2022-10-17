The Hill Has Eyes offers Halloween makeup tips for the scariest costumes

FRANKLIN — Halloween has grown to be the country's second-largest commercial holiday after Christmas, and a huge part of any good costume is makeup. I visited The Hill Has Eyes to get tips on the perfect scary looks for the season.

Makeup artists Chris E. Slater (Dark Heart) and Brandon Rasberry (Farmer Mortis) have been frightening people at The Hill Has Eyes for many years. Both agree that the best costumes are those that you make yourself with multiple layers of distressed clothing and fabrics.

TMJ4

“If you want the full look, you need to take some time, put it together, paint it, distress it, rip it," says Rasberry. He went on to say that he over-exaggerates his energy to channel the personality of his character.

As far as makeup, Rasberry said, “While there are companies that specialize in theater make-up, you can use anything. You make something out of nothing, you can glue oatmeal to your face.”

TMJ4

Rasberry used an airbrush and Slater used face paint and brushes. Both transformations were frightening...in the best way.

Bottom line, when it comes to dressing up this Halloween, abandon all the rules and let your imagination lead the way!

TMJ4

Happy Halloween!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip