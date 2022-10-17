Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee Tonight

Actions

The Hill Has Eyes offers Halloween makeup tips for the scariest costumes

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
Makeup artists Chris E. Slater (Dark Heart) and Brandon Rasberry (Farmer Mortis) have been frightening people at The Hill Has Eyes for many years. Both agree that the best costumes are those that you make yourself with multiple layers of distressed clothing and fabrics. READ MORE: https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-tonight/the-hill-has-eyes-offers-halloween-makeup-tips-for-the-scariest-costumes
IMG951557 (1).jpg
Posted at 6:39 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 20:09:38-04

FRANKLIN — Halloween has grown to be the country's second-largest commercial holiday after Christmas, and a huge part of any good costume is makeup. I visited The Hill Has Eyes to get tips on the perfect scary looks for the season.

Makeup artists Chris E. Slater (Dark Heart) and Brandon Rasberry (Farmer Mortis) have been frightening people at The Hill Has Eyes for many years. Both agree that the best costumes are those that you make yourself with multiple layers of distressed clothing and fabrics.

makeuphalloween2.jpg

“If you want the full look, you need to take some time, put it together, paint it, distress it, rip it," says Rasberry. He went on to say that he over-exaggerates his energy to channel the personality of his character.

As far as makeup, Rasberry said, “While there are companies that specialize in theater make-up, you can use anything. You make something out of nothing, you can glue oatmeal to your face.”

makeuphalloween.jpg

Rasberry used an airbrush and Slater used face paint and brushes. Both transformations were frightening...in the best way.

Bottom line, when it comes to dressing up this Halloween, abandon all the rules and let your imagination lead the way!

makeuphalloween2222.jpg

Happy Halloween!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Milwaukee Tonight focuses on the people, places, and events that make the community special. From artists to architecture, food to festivals, neighborhoods to nightlife - this show is a nightly reminder that our city is filled with stories to be proud of. Watch weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4.

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine

Milwaukee Tonight

Here's what's happening in Milwaukee Tonight