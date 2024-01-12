MILWAUKEE — Jenny and Mike Schultz, owners of the Grey House Creative Market, are offering a different spin on arts and entertainment.

“There's a lot of places in the area where you can go and paint canvases or make wood signs, but we're unique in that we do a variety of different things. Some of our most popular classes include hand knitting. We do a variety of blanket classes. We're the only studio in Milwaukee that offers the merino wool Blanket workshop.” Said Jenny.

The Grey House also offers candle and leather jewelry making classes. They even feature mixology classes. And in addition to all of this, it's a rental facility and event space hosting parties, bridal or baby showers and date nights.

With Jenny’s background in art, Mike’s passion for woodworking, over 4000 square feet and their willingness to be flexible, the Grey House Creative Market is the perfect Hidden Gem. Jenny says, “There have been many times where people have called us up and said I have this project, or I have this idea, and we help them make it a reality. So, we always get to meet great new people and do fun things that surprise us every day.”

They offer a full bar and give you the opportunity to bring in the food of your choice.

https://www.greyhousecreativemarket.com/

