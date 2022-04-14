The Brewers fans who skipped work to tailgate and watch the home opener

MILWAUKEE — Baseball is back in full swing with the Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The game was at 4:14 p.m. for 414 Day, so that means many fans were filling up the parking lot at noon (which is earlier than usually allowed) to tailgate. But that's the middle of a work and school. I set out to find if these fans ditched work to watch the Brewers.

"We don't care," Jennifer Shallhorn said.

"I suppose I should have put in the vacation time, but (my boss will) figure it out tomorrow," Christopher Shallhorn, Jennifer's brother, said.

"My boss is in Hawaii right now, so as far as he’s concerned, I’m working hard," Bill Marquardt said.

Another younger fan said that his dad pulled him out of school to come watch the game.

But to be honest, the majority of the people I talked to weren't just playing hooky.

"I am the boss, and I know I'm here," Adrienne Bryant said.

Most fans did the appropriate thing and requested a PTO day with plenty of time in advance.

"When I first started at the company, they posted on their Instagram opening day is a company holiday and its devolved or evolved, however you want to put it, to I'm the only person who takes off on the day," Chris Cesar said.

These fans called out of work to tailgate during a very windy and chilly day. You wouldn't know it's suppose to be the beginning of spring, but hey, that's Wisconsin for ya.

That wasn't going to stop Brewers fans from tailgating, though. The brats were still cooking, beers were being drank, and bags (or cornhole) was being played. Attending the home owner is a big deal for many of these fans.

"This is a tradition since we were like kids. In the 80s we were all over Robin Yount and Paul Moeller, so we're really excited. We're die-hards," Christina Chavez-Mazzoni said.

But not many people are as committed to the Brewers as the Haagensen brothers. They dye their beards blue for the entire season. That means they have blue beards until October.

"Just a fun activity people love it, our family loves it, just a good time," Bryan Haagensen said.

The home opener for the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks should be Wisconsin-wide holiday. It just feels right.

