'The biggest rush': Summerfest hits different for local artists

MILWAUKEE — Watch Tom Durian's story at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight - click/tap here

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest is one of the biggest stages out there for artists, but if you’re from Milwaukee it’s even more special. It’s also a different experience.

TMJ4 News caught up with a couple of local artists who will be playing stages at The Big Gig in the coming weeks.

Marcell Guyton of the band Rhythm Kings has played Summerfest dozens of times over the years. His memories of the festival go back to when he was a kid and when he worked on the grounds at a popcorn stand as a teenager - a job he got fired from because he spent too much time away from the stands watching bands perform.

Now he says the festival is the biggest gig his band plays.

“Milwaukee Summerfest is like the musical goal for most…cover entertainers that are here.”

He remembers his first performance on the Miller Light Oasis stage.

“It was the biggest rush that I had musically, just getting on that stage with all those people” says Guyton.

Milwaukee Artist Vincent Van Great remembers attending his first concert at Summerfest. Rapper Lupe Fiasco.

"I was just in awe, Lupe is up there and all these people, thousands of people and I’m like one day I’m going to be on stages like that,” said Vincent.

He will be on stage this year opening for the biggest act of his career so far, Ludacris.

Vincent says “I grew up loving Ludacris and his style and his approach as well as his back story, he just never gave up.”

Van Great also says playing Summerfest is unique because you’ll look out on the crowd and see family and friends staring back at you.

Marcell and the Rhythm Kings take the stage at Jojo’s Martini Lounge Saturday September 11th at 8pm.

Vincent Van Great will perform on the Miller Light Oasis stage on Thursday, September 16th at 8pm.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip