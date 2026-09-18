The best friends preserving Milwaukee's architecture one door and window at a time

MILWAUKEE — Two best friends in Milwaukee are helping preserve the city's historic architecture.

“We’re really lucky to be in something I very much view as craft, kind of where trades meets something very artistic," Aurelia Ceja, one of the co-owners of Steeple City Restoration, said.

Steeple City focuses on restoring old windows and doors made before World War II.

“Spreading the gospel of saving your windows and doors," Helena Rose, a co-owner of Steeple City Restoration, said about her mission.

The goal is to take windows and doors made more than 100 years ago last another 100 years. The two friends formed Steeple City Restoration almost three years ago.

Steeple City Restoration A restored door done by Steeple City Restoration.

“I grew up in Milwaukee. I think so much of its charm and its character comes from its old buildings that we grow up interacting with, so it feels really good to be a part of that," Rose said.

Doing this kind of work means they’re part of a lineage of craftsmanship, incorporating old-school materials and tools to preserve these old windows and doors.

“So much of what we do here in Milwaukee is very Milwaukee-specific. From the woods that people are working with because it was what was locally accessible to the stain colors that they chose. These are things that we see here that if I was doing this work somewhere in New England, it would not look the same," Ceja said.

The Milwaukee area has no shortage of old homes, so business for restoration is good.

Steeple City Restoration A restored door by Steeple City Restoration.

“If anyone reached out now, we would be booking into the next new year with them, so there’s certainly enough work to go around," Ceja said.

They recently moved into a larger workshop to take on more projects. But their mission speaks to something even bigger, beyond historic restoration.

“I think I definitely want to show, like, women and queer people that there is space for them in this world of craftsmanship and this, like, really rewarding work," Rose said.

They're keeping the historic look of the city and state alive, one door and window at a time.

“I enjoy being able to work with my hands, but I also enjoy doing something that feels very meaningful to me," Ceja said.

To learn more about Steeple City Restoration, click on this link.

Watch the story below to see inside the Steeple City Restoration workshop...

Best friends preserve Milwaukee's historic architecture one door and window at a time

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip