Take a ride on a refurbished boat up the Milwaukee River

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 14:52:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Like many companies that started during the pandemic, Boat MKE is making waves. Now in their third season, they are gearing up to get you out on the Milwaukee River.

What sets them apart from other boat rentals is their boats. Boat MKE refurbishes retro boats, giving them new life, and giving us a chance to self-captain a promenade on the river in style.

Standard rental is 90 minutes, but it is possible to book a double, which gives you three hours; time enough to dock and check out the bars and restaurants that flank the riverfront.

If you’d like to bring your own snacks and beverages, Max Malucha, manager of Boat MKE says, “You can bring whatever floats your boat”. The rules of the river are simple; 5 mph, stay to the right, and children under 13 must wear a life jacket, which is provided by Boat MKE.

Bookings can be made online by clicking here.

It’s a small company offering big fun!

