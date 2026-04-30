Student and school leaders share pride as Eastbrook Academy earns National School of Character Honor

Eastbrook Academy in Milwaukee has been named a state and national School of Character — one of just three schools in Wisconsin to earn the honor this year and only the 17th in state history.

The recognition goes beyond academics, highlighting the school's commitment to shaping students through values like leadership, responsibility, and community.

"I think what makes Eastbrook Academy special out of all the other places is, honestly, this close-knit community," senior Nathan Koeller said.

TMJ4 Nathan Koeller, Eastbrook Senior

Koeller has attended Eastbrook since fourth grade and says the relationships he has built there have made all the difference.

"You really build those relationships," Koeller said.

He credits the school's staff for going beyond the classroom.

"These teachers really care about us…they really care about the students themselves, besides the work," Koeller said.

Gloria Cook, director of curriculum and instruction, says the school has been intentional about putting its values into practice.

"We've really honed in on what our core values are and been more intentional on teaching those core values and giving students opportunities for leadership," Cook said.

TMJ4 Gloria Cook, director of curriculum and instruction

Nina Cleveland, dean of culture and community, says that approach is rooted in a faith-based philosophy centered on the whole child.

"A Christ-based school, but we also teach the whole child, we don't just teach them academics, we wanna know them. We want to make sure they're seen, heard and loved," Cleveland said.

Cleveland says the national recognition is a reflection of what makes Eastbrook unique.

"Eastbrook has a secret sauce. It's unique," Cleveland said. "This little school with under 400 kids… just gets the national recognition, that doesn't happen often."

TMJ4 Nina Cleveland, dean of culture and community

She says the school's mission extends beyond the school and into homes and the broader Milwaukee community.

"We are here for the community, we're here for Milwaukee… we see you, we hear you, we love you," Cleveland said.

Cook says the award is not a finish line.

"Character doesn't just stop when we get the award. We're still developing our character every day," Cook said.

For Koeller, who is preparing for a mission trip to India, the honor comes as no surprise.

"I wasn't surprised… I just know… I've seen it for years," Koeller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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