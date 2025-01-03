Start the New Year off strong and accomplish those resolutions with Badger CrossFit

WAUWATOSA — New Year, new you. Or it could be the same you, but an improved version. In 2025, let's accomplish those New Year's resolutions. Whether it be to cook more, less screen time, learn the saxophone, or fitness fitness-related any progress towards your goals is good progress.

For those looking to get physically in shape, they can go to Badger CrossFit in Wauwatosa. To start 2025, the gym is offering a deal for newcomers. Before taking classes, you will be coached to ensure you have proper technique. You will be given three one-on-one lessons for half off the regular personal coaching price. Usually, that would be $250, but for January it's only $125.

Along with the crossfit classes, there is one-on-one training, an ice bath, a sauna, and it's 24/7 so members can do their personal workouts whenever they like. The gym also hosts weekly yoga on the weekends which is only $10 for non-members.

Some of my goals are to go camping more, learn the song Piano Man by Billy Joel on piano, show more gratitude, and be on my phone less.

Watch the interview below to learn why people are choosing to workout at Badger CrossFit...

New Years resolutions are about progress and setting goals

