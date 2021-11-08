St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care providing essential services for young and old alike

If you’re wondering why I think a day care center is a hidden gem...read on. Sr. Edna Lonergan, Founder & President, St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care is a true force of nature! Though in her presence you might not recognize her as such, with her quiet nature and soft-spoken voice, but if you look closely, you’ll see the glint of determination and assurance in her eyes.

"At St. Ann Center, our goal is to provide essential community-based services. We want to be there—whether for you, your mother, your father, your sister, your brother or your child—in whatever way we can be of help,” said Sister Edna, and that is exactly what is offered at the intergenerational day care centers. Actually, that is just the beginning of what is shared by young and old alike.

In their homelike settings, St. Ann Center specializes in adult and child day services. Offering dignity and compassion, they bring clients from 6 weeks to 100 years of age together, teaching children to respectfully socialize with all people and providing older adults that fountain of youth and lightness that only children can bring.

I’d never seen anything like it, a place that’s there for your loved ones, offering a level of care and attention that the average person could not give, and the mixing of young and old is brilliant!

Learn more about St. Ann Center by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip