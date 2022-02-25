St. Ann Center celebrates Black History Month

MILWAUKEE — All month long we have been celebrating and recognizing African Americans and people of African descent, and there are many ways to do it, but I had never seen a Black History Tree until I visited The St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care.

At St. Ann’s, people of all ages receive compassionate care, from adult and child day care to community-based health and educational services. It’s a place that promotes wellbeing, and part of education is their Black History tree.

To honor Black History Month, their clients came together to select images of those who role-model success. The images were then framed and used to decorate the tree. In addition to magazine images, they also painted the names of local Milwaukeeans on ornaments which adorn the tree.

“It’s important that people of color see positive images that reflect themselves.” Said Gloria Miller, Special Events Director. The tree will remain on display in the atrium of St. Ann’s until March 26. On that day they will have their Indaba (African) Ball.

