Speed Weenies: The 'Lure Course' in Bay View for energetic dogs.

MILWAUKEE — This hidden gem is positively Milwaukee! First-time dog owner, Evaristo Rodriguez was looking for a way to keep his dog active, and in doing so he came up with a brilliant idea that has become the jewel of his Bay View neighborhood.

Speed Weenies is a lure course for dogs. “It's such a simple solution to the dog energy crisis,” mused Evaristo. But the struggle is very real for pet owners who don’t have the time, place, or space to allow their dogs to burn off extra steam and give them the daily exercise needed.

Using a simple remote-operated pulley system, Evaristo pegged out the corners of his yard. He attached a cord that runs to each corner. To the cord, he attached a blue plastic bag.

“I choose blue specifically because that's a color dogs can see,” said Evaristo. Simple, but dogs love it. It’s the perfect outlet to use their natural ability to run fast and visually focus on something in motion.

Though Speed Weenies has been in operation for just over one year, Evaristo’s lure course has run more than 400 dogs. Janet Knotts, one of Speed Weenies clients, says “Evaristo does a fabulous job of reading the dogs, finding out what they need, how to entice them, how to get them playing, how to keep them playing.”

The course is available for dogs of any breed, size, and age, and fostered dogs can run the course free the first time they come. Bookings range from 15-30 minutes and are tailored to your dog.

Evaristo has truly found his calling. In watching him operate the course it’s hard to tell who is having more fun.

